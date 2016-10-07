‘NURO’, ‘KOKI’ FACE OFF AGAIN!

MBABANE – For Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati and his all conquering Mbabane Swallows, it is the case of the bigger they come the harder they fall in their quest to win the league.



The capital city giants might have been dominant in the past five season winning 11 trophies, but of those they have only won the league twice in 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons.



And this season, the team has prioritised winning the MTN League title. They are currently sitting at the top of the log table, for the first since December 2013 and on Saturday they face three in a row champions Royal Leopard at Somhlolo National Stadium, in what will be a top of the log table clash.



The match comes after two other taxing encounters in the league against Young Buffaloes and Mbabane Highlanders respectively which they won to stay top on goal difference to Leopard. Coach Koki said they are unfazed at playing tough games, because naturally, in order to be champions they have to play everyone and conquer.



“The difference at Swallows is that all the stakeholders have met and analysed how we have failed in the past to win the league. We have learnt our mistakes, and we have agreed that the league will be the key priority area in the season,” he said.

He said Leopard will be tough after losing last weekend’s Castle Premier Challenge Cup final.



Meanwhile, Leopard’s Sifiso Nuro Ntibane said there was life after Castle Cup and his players have recovered from the set back.

“We are working hard for the game. We are nursing injuries from some key players. However, we do have the depth to make changes if they do not recover on time.