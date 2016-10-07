WE ARE MORE THAN READY - SWAZIBANK

MBABANE – Almost everyone is caught up in the Imbube Marathon hype and SwaziBank employees are no exception.



Several companies that include the host organisation, Swaziland National Provident Fund, are expected to send teams to tomorrow’s activities to feature mainly in the 10km family run. During a stop at the SwaziBank Auditorium in Mbabane, several runners from the reputable financial institution declared their readiness to take the bull by its horns.



They have the full back backing of Managing Director, Zakhele Lukhele, as they prepare to take to the road.

“We thank Swaziland National Provident Fund for the initiative. It is important for people to be healthy. It will encourage more people to run.

“We’re hopeful our team will perform well. We hope to send a bigger contingent in upcoming years. I couldn’t train well but would feature in future,” said Lukhele.



Team leader and renowned fitness enthusiast, Sifiso Mdluli, who is attached to Golden Foot Club, assured the athletes would not just add numbers after training for about a month. He will expectedly feature in the toughest event, the full marathon. There are 21 athletes from the bank’s branches who will battle it out on the day.

Below some of the employees share their expectations ahead of the three-in-one race headlined by the 42.2km event.