LEOPARD FACE E40 000 FINE

MBABANE – Police side Royal Leopard have been slapped with two misconduct counts for Saturday’s Castle Cup final prize-giving drama.



The Castle Premier Challenge runners-up, who lost 0-1 to Mbabane Swallows, left top officials, who include Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala and National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) President Adam Mthethwa, hot under the collar following the players’ failure to collect their silver medals after the winner-takes-all-tournament final at Somhlolo National Stadium .



The merchandise and medals for Leopard were collected by Chairman Mxolisi Dlamini and PRO Frank Hurube. Despite clarifying that the move was not intentional, the side are expected to appear before the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Disciplinary Committee today facing charges of bringing football into disrepute. The blue and white ensemble’s action was found to be in contravention of the NFAS Statutes, especially Articles 23 and 24, which touch on disciplinary measures. They stand accused of having acted in an irresponsible manner.



“The NFAS shall deal with all violations of its Rules and Regulations and shall be assisted by the associations and leagues. This shall be dealt with primarily in terms of the NFAS Disciplinary Code or as may be determined by the Disciplinary structure set up for that purpose owing to the nature of the offence or misconduct,” reads Article 23.1 in part.



The matter falls under matters not provided for in the Castle Cup rules and it will be up to the DC to determine the sentence, which could not be less than E10 000 but might not exceed E40 000 if they are found guilty.

Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) COO Pat Vilakati confirmed the charges but preferred not to say much on the issue pending the appearance of the team before the DC tonight.



Meanwhile, Leopard, through Hurube and Dlamini, had apologised for the incident, insisting it was due to a communication breakdown and that they had not anticipated to be decorated as there was no cash prize for the runners-up.