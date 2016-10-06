HIGHLANDERS, ‘BIRDS’ IN MID-WEEK DOUBLE HEADER

MBABANE - It is non-stop action for MTN Premier League teams as the race for the E300 000 first round ‘carrot’ continues.



After this weekend’s action, headlined by the clash between Mbabane Swallows and Royal Leopard, week four games will continue mid-week. Heavyweights Mbabane Highlanders, host newcomers Tambuti, while fellow giants and log leaders Mbabane Swallows look to cement the top spot when they visit returnees Moneni Pirates, in games set for Somhlolo National Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 6:30pm. According to the fixture released by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) office, yesterday, games will be played between Tuesday and Thursday at the same venue.

A Manzini derby between neighbours Wanderers and Sundowns is the main attraction on the opening night. Kick-off is set for 8:30pm.

Sea Birds and Green Mamba will cross swords in a curtain-raiser two hours earlier.



After 11 games, the team at the summit of the charts will become E300 000 richer. League champions will pocket a revised E750 000 in May.

Meanwhile, changes in the MTN National First Division matches will see Amalanda hosting Vovovo at the refurbished King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium instead of Manzini Club. The rescheduled game will be played on Saturday at 3pm.



