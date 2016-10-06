SHOOT-OUT IN SHOOTING TOURNEY

MBABANE – A shoot-out was required to determine the silver medallist in the past week’s national shooting tournament.



Veteran shottists Josefa Bhembe and Samanisi Ngwenya were level-pegging by the end of the regular rounds and had to remain at the shooting range to decide the runner-up.

The shoot-out was from 15 metres and five rounds were fired. Bhembe prevailed.



Meanwhile, usual ‘suspect’ Nhlanhla Sithole from Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) fired an unmatched score of 242 out of a possible 250 to come out tops again.

In the ladies division, RSP’s Jabu Vilane returned to the highest point on the podium ahead of favourite, Gugu Gwebu, thanks to an impressive score of 229.

Some of the ladies’ scores left most men green with envy.



Sipho Mavimbela was the champion in non-security forces members’ category, bagging a gold medal for the umpteenth time.

“The scores are showing a great improvement in the standard of the sport.



“In the past year, the shottists were celebrating scores of 220 which are now easily matched. In most tournaments, it is now difficult to break into the top 20 with such scores,” said William Kelly, Swaziland Shooting President.

Kelly felt hosting competitions every month upped the standard in the revived sport.

The curtain is about to fall on the shooting season but there are still two lined up tournaments sponsored by the National Commissioner of Police and the army boss.



THE RESULTS:



Male

Ran /Name Score

1. Nhlanhla Sithole 242

2. Josefa Bhembe 239

3. Samanisi Ngwenya 239



