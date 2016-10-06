RACE DAY TIPS FOR THE FULL MARATHON

MBABANE – Runners need the full support of their families ahead of the race to stay focused.



Two days are the left before the Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF)-sponsored Imbube Marathon with a E25 000 purse for the 42.2km event champion.

It will be like an arranged marriage for some first-time runners, especially in the full marathon, as they do not know what to expect. Experts say some can act strangely ahead of the event but they should not be judged.



Below are some tips that can benefit mainly debutants.



* Communicate with your family

* A well-documented syndrome called ‘taper madness’ may creep into your life like a snake in the grass. The symptoms include:

* Checking the weather channel more than five times a day

* Driving, walking, and living more cautiously than ever before

* Talking about almost nothing else besides the marathon

* Shopping for things you think will help you run faster (leopard tights)

* Having nightmares about getting lost on the course

* Although ‘taper madness’ can be unpleasant, it’s a survival mechanism to prevent runners from doing really crazy things like dancing on the tables the night before the race. It’s wise to have a talk with your family and warn them that you’ll be on edge and if they want to talk to you about anything important, they should wait until after the race. Oh, and let them know that it’s nothing personal; it’s just taper madness.

* To keep yourself on track during this time, review your training plan and have faith in the preparation—it’s what got you here and what will help you reach the finish line on race day.