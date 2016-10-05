WANDERERS TURN TO ZIM COACH MPOFU

MBABANE – As Zimbabwean coach Julius Chakupewu is not permitted to sit in the technical area, Manzini Wanderers have turned to his countryman Mandla Mpofu.



Mpofu had been shortlisted for the post back in August before the hub giants announced Chakupewu as the new man at the helm.

However, Chakupewu does not possess the required Confederations of African Football (CAF) License B certificates to coach in the country’s elite league.



Instead, assistant coach Clement ‘King Clay’ Mdluli had been calling the shots in the technical area during official games while Chakupewu concentrated on training the maroon and white side after being deployed to the position of Technical Advisor as his coaching papers remain under scrutiny by the Football Association (FA).



In leaked emails this newspaper has in its possession, it can be reported in aplomb that team boss Bheki Shongwe has made contact with Mpofu and has offered him the coaching job at Wanderers. “I had a meeting with my fellow directors about the position of the club head coach and your name and CV was given for consideration. I have looked at your CV and past experience and we would like to engage in discussions with you,” reads the electronic mail in part.



Mpofu is highly rated and highly qualified as he has a CAF A Licence. Currently, the strategist is in his native Zimbabwe where he coaches Bantu Rovers development side. He has coached Rovers senior team and Zimbabwean giants Bulawayo Highlanders previously.

Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze said there was nothing in his office to that effect.