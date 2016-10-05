EX-TAMBUTI BOSS NGUDZE MAMBA JOINS BUCCANEERS

MBABANE – Moneni Pirates’ supporters seem to have finally got to level the score with club boss December Mavimbela, who they pressured to include people with the club’s blood in his Management Committee (MC).



This was over four months ago when the supporters, during a meeting, told Mavimbela they wanted him to change coach Mlamuli ‘Sputla’ Zwane and allow them to appoint members into the team’s MC. He has kept the coach in spite of continued dissatisfaction from supporters who have even threatened his life at training.



However, while he has his coach, the MC has changed as announced yesterday by the team’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thami Dlamini, who has been retained in same position.



“This is not because of the supporters, who are an important stakeholder in the club but for the good of the club.

“The MD’s office has appointed certain people who it believes can take us forward and we’re grateful to Mavimbela,” said Dlamini when questioned if this was not bowing to pressure from the fans.



Dlamini said all the appointed people were the selection of Mavimbela. Headlining the MC is former Tambuti FC director and businessman last season Ngudze Mamba, who is the General Manager and the return to the fold of ex-PRO Sibusiso Nkambule as Marketing Officer.



Also returning in Pirates’ Management is Twoman Masuku, who is the club’s former manager, now coming back as Welfare Officer while Ndumiso Khombane is Logistics Manager.

“We’re yet to announce the manager as the MD hasn’t yet met the candidate he has earmarked for the position but we’ll have him soon,” Dlamini explained.