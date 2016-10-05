IMBUBE RACE OUR ‘COMRADES MARATHON’

MBABANE - Cycling Association of Swaziland (CAS) executive member Mbusi Motsa believes sports in the country have come off age.



Motsa thanked His Majesty for his vision of a healthy nation through sports ahead of Saturday’s inaugural Imbube Marathon as well as the Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala whom he said has been a busy man, ensuring that all sports are visible.



“Being a passionate lover of endurance sports, I will focus on two disciplines, that is running and cycling.

“I wishh to personally thank SNPF for finally coming on board to sponsor the biggest running race in the country which I will call our ‘Comrades Maraton’.



This is the rebirth of the then popular Dan Hands Marathon of the eighties.

“It goes without saying that this race has all it takes to attract the best African runners and beyond.

“I can assure you now that we shall see numbers never seen in the history of running in Swaziland and running here will never be the same after this marathon,” Motsa said.



He added that the mouth-watering first prize of E25 000 is history in Swazi running. Motsa noted that for the past month, the country’s roads resembled a beehive in the early hours of the day and evening with runners preparing for this race.

Motsa is the co-founder of the first cycling club in the country, established in 2008 with Gideon Mthembu and others and named Newcom Wheels. The club has been organising the Dups Mafutseni Bicycle race since 2009.



“This was the turning point for cycling in Swaziland because many clubs were born as well as the Cycling Association of Swaziland,” he said, as he paid tribute to companies for sponsoring running.