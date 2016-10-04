ROUTE CHANGE CONFIRMED

MBABANE – There will be no more risk for runners in Saturday’s Imbube Marathon as the concern of running against oncoming traffic has been addressed.



Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF) General Manager Business Development and Finance Langalakhe Dlamini confirmed the route change in yesterday’s inspection of the Prince of Wales Ground. Dlamini was speaking on behalf of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prince Lonkhokhela and affirmed that police will maintain safety measures on the day.



“Runners will be perfectly marshalled by police on the route. We will also have an ambulance in at least every 5km throughout the different races as a safety precaution,” he said.

Aerobics are set to be the highlight of the day where the country’s authorities are anticipated to take part according to Dlamini.

10 Marathon Tips for First-Timers



* Thursday night sleep is best for a Saturday marathon because one cannot sleep that well the night before race.

*Cover your nipples as 3-5 hours of chafing can hurt.

* If you are wearing a new pair of shoes on marathon day, then abort that plan.



* Pin your bib to your race shirt the night before.

* Point at volunteers who are handing out water. That way, they know you are about to take the cup. Squeeze the cup to create a spout, and then tip your head as you take sips. Thank the volunteers.

*It is not fine to run on one’s heels, give them space and do not be all random about moving side to side

.

*If you are about to take a walk break, do not come to an abrupt stop – at the very least, pull to the side and put up your hand. Smile or wave at any camera pointed in your direction.

* Follow a pace bunny at your peril.

* Know your sprints and know when to back the pace down. Remember, there are always faster runners who may not know your pace.

* Double knot your laces.