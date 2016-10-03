LEAVE VICTOR, ‘BIRDS’ ALONE, SAYS ‘RUBBER’

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders told their supporters to stop hauling insults at Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chairman Victor Gamedze.



In yesterday’s meeting held at La Casserole Restaurant, member of the team’s patrons Sam Mahlalela noted that what they were doing to Gamedze was bad. He advised their supporters to rally behind their team instead of concentrating on bitter sworn rivals Mbabane Swallows.

“Fighting Swallows gives them pride and vigour of their dominance over us,” Mahlalela said to the about 100 supporters.



Mahlalela has been through all the ‘Black Bull’ structures but had attended the meeting in his personal capacity. Recently, they have been concerned over Gamedze’s safety at games with the PLS executive calling Highlanders Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane to an urgent meeting early last week to address the situation which was getting out of hand.



He added that what Highlanders had been through, referring to their relegation from topflight football three seasons ago, was something their rivals Swallows have not yet experienced while the dominance they were enjoying currently, Highlanders had enjoyed it before.

“After all, they (Swallows) are yet to reach Highlanders heights and break some of the records we have set. And at the same time they are yet to experience the downward spiral we endured recently.”



Commonly referred to the barometer of Swazi football, Highlanders are the most successful country in the land.

MD Simelane lamented the lots of money wasted on paying fines because of such behaviour. Highlanders were last week handed a possible charge of E115 000 following scenes in the MTN League match where supporters blocked Swallows’ convoy to the stadium, in particular Samkeliso Mdluli’s car in search of ‘sigujana’.