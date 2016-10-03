’LANDERS NEED MARSHALS WITH DIGNITY

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders boss Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane yesterday announced a completely new security team and the National Supporters Committee (NSC).



Simelane had started by saying the team needs responsible people as marshals. He lambasted marshals who were vulnerable to bribes.

“The Highlanders people who wear the team colours but on the inside are blue (other teams or work for other teams) are not needed.

Dignity is important and personally, I can never sell the team. This is not to imply that the changes in our security personnel have been forced by such,” Simelane said.



The new NSC headed by Mvelase Dlamini has been tasked with establishing as many supporters’ branches and headlining their mandate is the revival of the Mbabane branch. Simelane paid gratitude to different branches who contribute towards the day-to-day running of the team, which includes among other things sending food parcels to the club house and providing energy drinks for players in training.



Highlanders’ fans submitted that it was important for the team to grow future team leaders and not neglect its own people.