MALANTI CONTINUE WITH GOOD RUN TO BEAT CITIZENS 3-0

(At Prince of Wales sports ground)



M. Citizens.............................(0) 0

M. Chiefs................................(2) 3

Sicelo 14th, Gondwe 45th, Potego 75th



MBABANE – Malanti Chiefs continued with their good run in the MTN National First Division when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Mbabane Citizens yesterday.



The Pigg’s Peak-based side led by former Mbabane Swallows coach Mduduzi Nxumalo is at the top of the table on goal difference with 10 points with Matsapha United who are second. Malanti Chiefs and Matsapha United are yet to lose a game. Both teams have been able to start on a high having played a goalless draw together in the grand opening match.



Mbabane Citizens were pushed further down in the relegation zone on the log table as they are second from the bottom with only three points after four games.



Malanti Chiefs took the lead as early as the 15th minute through their young star, Sicelo Mkhwanazi who drove in a ground shot that Mbabane Citizens goalkeeper Basil Mthethwa failed to stop.



Malanti Chiefs made all the play, dominating the game but missing upfront through their striker Gomezgen Gondwe.

Just as Mbabane Citizens were finding their footing, creating some chances, Malanti Chiefs strike just before the match goes for the break through Gondwe who was left to control inside the box and he easily beat Mthethwa.



In the second half, Mbabane Citizens continues to struggle and Malanti Chiefs continues to push for more goals up-front. They introduced Welile Maseko with only 20 minutes before full time. With just only 15 minutes to play, Malanti Chiefs made it 3-0 through their new South Africa signee Potego Mukwena who finished with ease having left unmarked inside the box.



Malanti Chiefs coach Mduduzi Nxumalo said he was not impressed with the display on the day but was happy with the results.