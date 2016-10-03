IMPORTANCE OF RUNNING THE DAY BEFORE THE RACE

MBABANE – As long distance runners are about to take to the road for the prestigious Imbube Marathon this Saturday, some are already feeling the butterflies in their stomachs.



Their hearts are already beating faster than usual, and they feel a little nauseous as they think about how they are going to run the three-in-one race headlined by the 42.2km event. Other races are the half marathon and 10km family run.



The day before a race is crucial and full of decisions that can affect your performance – both positively and negatively, experts say.

Coach Casey, an expert in running, stresses on the importance of running a day before the race and he outlines the reasons below.

“You’ve got to fuel properly, not tire your legs by walking around at the expo, and prepare your body for optimal performance the next day,” he says.



It won’t make you tired

Simply speaking, if you have put in the training leading up to race day, a short run the day before will not tire you out or negatively impact your performance in any way.



In fact, it will greatly improve your chances of running well. It doesn’t matter what race distance you’re training for, a 20-minute run is going to be considered nothing more than a shakeout jog.

The run doesn’t tire you out and only serves to prepare your legs, body, and mind to perform optimally the following day.

Improves blood flow



A run the day before your race helps improve blood flow to the muscles, which allows them to loosen up and delivers the nutrients and oxygen they will need for the intense running the next day. For a shorter race like the 10km, being loose and flexible will help your stride feel more natural on race day.