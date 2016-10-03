HIGHLANDERS BEAT MIDAS CITY IN DERBY

Highlanders..................................2

Simanga 72nd, Sebe 84th

Midas City....................................0



LOBAMBA – In their own little derby, Mbabane Highlanders put up a great second half performance to outwit their resilient rivals Midas Mbabane City 2-0 yesterday at the Somhlolo National Stadium.



After a first half that was so boring the handful of fans at the stadium could not be blamed for saying ‘we won’t see any goals’, Highlanders came with new intentions in the second half, dismantling City.



As they pressed hard for the opener, Highlanders finally got their reward in the 72nd minute through their skipper and impressive forward Simanga Dlamini.



He was neatly set up with a flicked header by his striker partner Mncedisi Ngwenya to score past the advancing goalkeeper Siphephelo Malindzisa.



Highlanders had already had a goal denied for offside just before the hour mark and then were to later to be denied by the woodwork in the 70th. After this goal, they never gave City any room; instead it was wave after wave of attack.



They were unfortunate not to score in the 78th when Cosal Martius saw his shot come off the bar. Six minutes later the scorer of the first goal was in the thick of things again when he dribbled past a defender inside the box and saw his awkward angle effort come off the post before Sebe Tfwala finished it off into the empty net.



The result left Midas City with just a point as they forced a draw the previous weekend with Mbabane Swallows while Highlanders earned their first win in two games and now have four points.