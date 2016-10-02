WONDER-OUS ‘BIRDS’ CHAMPIONS AGAIN





(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Swallows............................... (0)1

Wonder 70th

Leopard................................ (0)0



LOBAMBA – A wondrous free-kick by 35-year-old winger Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko has helped Mbabane Swallows to soar with the Castle Premier Challenge title ahead of Royal Leopard again while completing their treble success in this tournament.



It was a goal worth winning any cup final as the Sihlangu star exquisitely steered the ball into the far post from about 22 yards to stun Leopard shot-stopper, Phephisani Msibi 20 minutes from time during the E800 000 winner-takes-all pulsating decider at Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday.



It was a repeat of the past year’s final won 2-0 by the hosts, and Leopard have found themselves with the wooden part of the spoon in four out of five finals played against Swallows since July 18 last year.



The visitors, who are yet win the tournament, could feel their failure to prevail might have been partly caused by two forced substitutions in the opening period following injuries to debutant Anesu Gondo from Zimbabwe as well as Siboniso ‘Rocco’ Malambe in defence. Swallows just made their intentions clear, dominating the early exchanges with their pressing game.



However, the sides were level-pegging at the end of the first 45 minutes punctuated with countless tackles, with no goals scored.

The deciding half started in blistering pace but it was all Swallows as the away side faded with each passing minute. The blue and white outfit’s best chance to score their first goal ever in the final of the tournament was when the game was 57 minutes old. Forward Lungelo Tsabedze broke free, only to be denied by shot-stopper, Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza.



The over 500 boisterous home supporters who filled the right side of the VIP box were starting to have ants in their pants when Nhleko broke the deadlock with the decisive goal that earned the side a record third title in four outings in the game watched by senior Princes Masitsela and Hlangabeza.