CASTLE MOTIVATED TO CONTINUE WITH SPONSORSHIP

LOBAMBA – Though no decision has been made, Swaziland Beverages is motivated to continue with their marriage with the Premier League of Swaziland.



This year’s tournament marked the end of Castle Lager’s initial threeyear partnership with football. Swaziland Beverages Corporate Affairs Manager Mphumelelo Makhubu said they were happy with the turnout in the winner-takes-all tournament and the level of play displayed especially in yesterday’s finals.



Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko’s wondrous free kick was enough to bag Mbabane Swallows their third Castle Lager Premier Challenge crown in four years as the red and white giants cruised to a 1-0 win over Royal Leopard.



“It was a spectacular final and we appreciate both teams’ efforts inside the field of play. Going forward, a decision is yet to be made in terms of sponsoring the tournament,” Makhubu said.



Despite the finals being played on a Saturday, Makhubu said the crowd was impressive but served as a lesson to them to consider playing it on a Sunday.