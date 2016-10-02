SIPHAMANDLA CASTLE CUP’S ‘PERFECT’ PLAYER

LOBAMBA – Siphamandla Matsenjwa is the 2016 Castle Lager Premier Challenge Best Player.



The player pocketed E10 000 for being the best player of the tournament yesterday and was given a prize and trophy by Football Association (FA) president Senator Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa.



The South Africa-born centre back helped Mbabane Swallows to their third Castle Challenge triumph as they beat Royal Leopard by a Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko solitary strike at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Fondly called ‘Spha’ by his teammates, the hard tackler joined Swallows last season and immediately dedicated the individual recognition to his coaches and teammates.



“Firstly I thank God for the award. It was a tough final game but we followed the coaches’ instructions to the letter,” he said.