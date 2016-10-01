‘BULL’ FACE OVER E100 000 FINE

MBABANE – Just when Mbabane Highlanders were hoping to escape charges following a section of the fans’ unruly behaviour in the past weekend, the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) has burst their bubble.



The PLS had in frank, during a press conference held on Wednesday at Sigwaca House, said they could charge the Black Bull for the incident because it was not provided for in the MTN League rules and regulations.

The gathering was chaired by PLS Chairman, Victor Gamedze, who was joined by Mbabane Highlanders Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane, among other top officials.



However, the PLS has since reneged from its promise on the black and white ensemble and were supposed to appear before the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Disciplinary Committee on Thursday facing up to five counts of misconduct from two separate incidents.



The charges emanate from derby incidents during the Castle Cup semi-finals as well as last week’s league clash, which saw Swallows officials blocked from entering their dressing rooms. Gamedze was also harassed by the incensed supporters clad in Highlanders attire.

During the mid-week meeting, Gamedze had said the incident was a unique form of misconduct which is currently not provided for in the rules and regulations.



In the Castle Cup, Highlanders are adjudged to have contravened Article 10. (b) of the tournament rules and regulations by threatening by conduct or words to assault officials. If found guilty, the ‘Black Bull’ can be fined up to E30 000.



During last week’s MTN Premier League showdown, they were deemed to have committed almost similar offences in contravention of Articles 7.1 (b), (d) and (f) that comes with a total maximum fine of E85 000.