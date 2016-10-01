BENEFITS OF RUNNING WITH A GROUP

MBABANE – It is guaranteed that running with a group makes one a better runner. Sure, there are times when running alone is preferred, but doing a majority of your runs with others has tremendous benefits.



Companies are expected to send their teams to next Saturday’s eagerly awaited Imbube marathon. Most often, they run as a group to successfully finish their task.



Benefits of a Running Group



1. Accountability



Running groups hold you accountable when that little voice in your head tries to convince you to skip the run. When there are others counting on you, you are more likely to show up. One of the biggest reasons people stop running is because they lack this accountability.



2. Consistency



One of the best ways to become a better runner is to do it more. Having a regular, weekly (daily in some cases) running group will help ensure that you stick with your running not only during race season, but in the middle of winter when it is even harder to get those miles in.



3. Motivation



Running with a group is incredibly motivating because there is always someone who is faster than you. This motivates and encourages one to work hard. When you run with a group, everyone there knows what everyone is going through, and that commiseration can motivate you all the way through your next race.



4. Learn from Others



Running with a group is also a great way to learn tips and tricks about becoming a better runner. Some running groups offer formal coaching or classes like the local clubs that include Zithande, Golden Foot and Swazi Slojos. In all settings, it is virtually impossible not to learn from the collective wisdom of the group.



5. Social Facilitation



There are actually some psychological benefits to running with a group. ‘Social Facilitation’ is a social psychology term that means ‘an improvement in performance produced by the mere presence of others.’ Your brain encourages you to keep up when you might have slowed down alone.