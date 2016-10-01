THE PERFECT MATCH!

MBABANE – Usual suspects, Mbabane Swallows and Royal Leopard, meet in their fifth final in about a year when they cross swords in what promises to be a pulsating Castle Premier Challenge decider this afternoon.



It is a repeat of the past year’s final won 2-0 by the capital city giants. In three out of the four cup final meetings, the security forces ensemble ended with the wooden part of the spoon. However, they come into the encounter with renowned hope after avoiding defeat in all their seven games this season. Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane’s charges are searching for their first gold medal in the tournament since its launch in 2013.



Undoubtedly one of the sides that boast depth and talent, the blue and white ensemble hope to finally end their jinx after proving that they can still beat Swallows, winning 3-1 in the May 15 league fixture this year.



Swallows, who have prevailed in two of the three Castle Cup finals, are chasing a record third title. They are invincible once they reach this stage but cannot expect to have a stroll in the park. The Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati-led ensemble would welcome back full-back Sanele Mkhweli and winger Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze from suspension.



There are no clear favourites in this fixture as Swallows trusted midfielders, Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu and Papy Kabamba have been found wanting at times in recent matches. It is difficult to envisage the final score but one team is guaranteed a perfect moment.