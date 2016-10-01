THE ‘SIGUJANA’ DERBY MYSTERY

Wololomani... wabola ugwayi aboshiwe... Sangena Gazi singena on a Saturday ya-month end, we know Gazi kutsi you are in your best moods ngoba niyashisa phela ... kute leni ngaku afford nidla ema-dumpie nema whisky.



Nidesha nideshile nikorobha nge vodka. But ke bafana be-Shwashwaza shem... abana nex babhodla indlala ngoba phela bahola lekubo-mhlaka 40. Sebajwayela kodvwa... intfo labayishingako ngatsi ngumhlaka 15.



Hahahahahahahahahaha... maybe badzinga sigujana, the calabash associated with muti phela batomcela imali. Ingabe uyamcela imali yini?

Gazi, there is no limit to the things sigujana can do, one of the crew members told us sigujana does everything. Tsine sesifuna kumbona ngo-see losigujana. Hhayi, we were shocked phela to see Highlanders fans shouting ngasi ‘sigujana’ whom they suspected to be in a car of an official le-Tinyoni waze wasuka umsindvo.



Phela Gazi it needed the intervention of police officers for the official to go to the dressing rooms.

We could imagine kutsi losigujana can play football as the fans feared him (or her) than the Swallows players. We were tempted to say maybe next time Sihlangu plays we should have 11 tigujana – a sigujana for each player. We are sure we won’t lose that game.



Gazi, we heard that le-Sigujana you are for a goal it delivers. Then Gazi how come no African team has won a World Cup? Ngoba phela ngabe sitjele sigujana kutsi ‘Vala Cristiano Ronaldo’ when we play Portugal or the problem kutsi he/she doesn’t cross an ocean?

Impela lendzaba yasigujana who cause our fans to want to start violence is giving us sleepless nights we will investigate nomakanjani. Hhayi impela lebhola seyingcole kakhulu. Siyabonga tsine...