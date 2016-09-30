STRICT ENTRY RULES IN CASTLE CUP FINAL

(L-R) Mbabane Swallows CEO Sibusiso Manana, players Machawe Dlamini as well as Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze and Leopard PRO Frank Hurube tighten their grip on the trophy.

MATSAPHA – The Castle Premier Challenge Management Committee (MC) foresees a ‘perfect’ final after strengthening security measures.



All roads lead to Somhlolo National Stadium for what promises to be a pulsating decider between defending champions, Mbabane Swallows, and Royal Leopard tomorrow.

Tournament MC Chairman, Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula, announced that everyone was expected to pay the E30 entry fee to watch the game. He was speaking during the presentation of branded soccer jerseys to the finalists at the sponsor, Swaziland Beverages’ premises in Matsapha yesterday.



“Only on-duty officials are expected to gain free entry. The rest are supposed to pay.

“Some officials who afford to pay have tendency to bring their families to watch the games free of charge. We’re doing away with that and this is a long-term project,” said Magagula.



Only cars with approved stickers will make away into the venue while people in the guest list will get accreditation cards from the Premier League of Swaziland.

“Once inside the stadium, no one is allowed to get out for security reasons,” Magagula pronounced.

