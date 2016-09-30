SEEDING FOR ‘INKILIVA’, BLACK SWALLOWS

MBABANE – Former ‘giant killers’ Umbelebele Jomo Cosmos and Black Swallows have got a bye to the quarter-finals of the Ingwenyama Cup in Hhohho.



The second instalment of the tournament, sponsored by Sincephetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, will feature all the over 60 teams from Super League, which is the country’s football third-tier. Following a successful launch earlier this week, it is all systems go for Hhohho sides after knowing their opponents during a draw at Sigwaca House in Mbabane yesterday.



Umbelebele, who made the SwaziBank Cup final in 2010 as well as 2012 semi-finalists Black Swallows, picked balls with the standby inscription inside the pot to make the last eight in their respective zones.

The Msunduza-based ensemble will face the winner between Maphalaleni League champions Billy Ocean and the renowned Dribbling Wizards.



Black Swallows, on the other hand, will cross swords with either Ndlalambi or Nkonjaneni.

Tournament Management Committee Chairman Johannes ‘Ace’ Siboza, who witnessed the match-ups, said the regional finalists would qualify for a national eight-team tournament on top of a ticket to the main showpiece featuring teams from the Premier League and National First Division.



“The prizes will be for the eight teams competing in the regional championships.

“The full prize breakdown will be released next week,” said Siboza.

Regional teams failing to make the cut will benefit from the share of gate takings during their games as they will be shared equally with the hosting sides.



Manning yesterday’s proceedings was Hhohho Regional Football Association (HRFA) Chairman Comfort Shongwe who stressed that sanity should prevail at the soccer fields.

The regional teams will get a share from the E9 million purse launched in the past year. In the first edition, won by Mbabane Swallows earlier this year, only the top two regional teams on the standings at the time of the draw qualified for the tournament.