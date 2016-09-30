STERN TEST FOR RED LIONS IN EL UNDER-17 LEAGUE

MBABANE – Red Lions’ flawless record in the Esibayeni Lodge Under-17s League is under threat.



The log leaders, who boast a 100 per cent record after two games, face defending champions Young Buffaloes in what promises to be a pulsating encounter at Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 9am.



According to a fixture released by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) office yesterday, action is headlined by the clash between heavyweights Mbabane Swallows and unpredictable Royal Leopard at 3pm. It will be a double dose of games involving the two sides as the senior teams cross swords in the Castle Premier Challenge final a day earlier.

All the games will be played on the same day.



Meanwhile, Manzini Wanderers, who are also unbeaten so far, will want to maintain their cutting edge at the expense of struggling neighbours Manzini Sea Birds at the University of Swaziland (UNISWA), Kwaluseni Campus Sports Ground. The game will start at noon.

The league, which is the elite football office’s flagship programme, has a purse of E200 000. It was launched on July 28 last year with a package of E150 000.