PLS, ‘BULL’ DECLARE WAR ON HOOLIGANS

MBABANE – The PLS and Mbabane Highlanders have forged a united front against derby day’s hooligans, who allegedly blocked Mbabane Swallows officials from entering their dressing rooms.



The embarrassing incident occurred on Saturday prior to the MTN League grand opening Mbabane derby where even PLS Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze was harassed by the incensed supporters clad in Mbabane Highlanders attires.

They also did not spare their own team’s boss, Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane, during half time of the game when his team was trailing 1-2 against the free-scoring Swallows side inspired by Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa.



In a joint statement issued by the two institutions at Sigwaca House following a behind closed doors meeting, both parties frowned upon the barbaric behaviour by the hooligans, who they said were dragging the good name of local football through the mud. Yesterday’s meeting was chaired by the PLS Chairman, Gamedze, who was with Mduduzi Mabila, Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula, COO Petros Vilakati and the Highlanders Managing Director Simelane.



The meeting resolved that something needed to be done to warn supporters against disrespecting opposition teams.

Gamedze said this was a unique form of misconduct which was currently not provided for in the rules and regulations.



“It started during the Charity Cup, and it has continued and we are now worried. As an office, we do not want to be seen to be targeting one team, especially because we are aware that this was not the making of the MD and or the MC,” he said.

Gamedze said while they would be amending the rules to address this emerging form of misconduct, it was essential to call Mbabane Highlanders to a round table, because they were also affected by the conduct of the hooligans.