CASTLE CUP TREBLE INSPIRES ‘KOKI’

MBABANE – To Mbabane Swallows coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati, Saturday’s Castle Premier Challenge Cup final against Royal Leopard gives him a chance to lift it for the third consecutive time.



He will be up against Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane who in four cup finals since the King’s Super Cup in July last year, has lost three times. This excludes winning the MTN League first round and the SwaziBank Cup quarter-final victory over the police side as well. At the club’s training base at the Prince of Wales Stadium, Vilakati noted that it was tough preparing against a team he has defeated on numerous times, but said he was banking on his players’ experience in handling the situation.



“We started slowly during the Charity Cup and we are now taking off like an aeroplane to reach our known heights. Personally, the motivation is winning the cup for the third consecutive time,” he said.



He said Leopard were a tough team, but his team was ready to go all the way. He urged the team’s supporters to be their 12th player as the game would demand that they also involve themselves.



Meanwhile, Leopard’s mentor said his team were aware of the string of bad results they had suffered at the hands of Swallows.

“The players want it more and we are working hard to rectify the mistakes of the previous encounters.

Everyone is back at training except for Maqhawe. Chaka is training and we have to be at our best to take it home,” Ntibane said.

Both coaches urged every soccer supporter in the country to cascade to Somhlolo National Stadium for the game because they would dish top shelf football.