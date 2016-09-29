TRANSPORT FOR IMBUBE MARATHON RUNNERS - SNPF

MBABANE – Flex your muscles and tighten your sneakers as the day for the Imbube Marathon edges closer.



Yesterday, Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF) team, led by CEO Prince Lonkhokhela, toured the Prince of Wales Sports Ground, which will be the finishing line for all three races for the first-of-its-kind marathon pioneered by His Majesty King Mswati III.



This was after the key stakeholders in the organisation of the event made their final presentations on the logistics for the big day slated for next week Saturday.

The three-pronged race includes the 42.2km from Mavuso Sports Centre to Mbabane, the 21.1km Half Marathon from Lobamba to Mbabane and the Swazi Slojos 10km Fun Run.



SNPF Marketing Communications Officer Mlungisi Dlamini said the presentations included officials from the Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) who are responsible for safety of athletes and Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC).



He said his organisation also made its presentation on the registration deadline and as well as logistics leading to Saturday.

“We wish to correct that the deadline for individuals’ registration is next week Monday October 3, whilst October 5, is for online registrations for groups,” he said.



He said they had also arranged that all registered athletes would have to collect their race numbers at Happy Valley Hotel on Friday next week which will be October 7 between 10am and 10pm.



“There will be a goodie bag that will have the race number and tag which the athlete will also tag on their luggage on the day of the race.