PLS SUMMONS ‘RUBBER’

MBABANE – While there may be reasons for such sporadic behaviour, it is still nothing local football needs at the level it is now in.



The PLS has noted with great concern the unbecoming behaviour by some fans during big games, including the big derby between Mbabane Highlanders and Mbabane Swallows and has summoned the former’s Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane to a meeting with the executive committee.



Interestingly, one of the people affected here is Swallows and PLS Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze, who last Sunday was met with tension and insults from a group of Highlanders fans as he tried to walk past their marshals to the stands – this was not the first time as even in the previous derby that ended 3-1 in Swallows’ favour, he was insulted.



“I don’t know how you got to know but it’s surely nothing to hide because Highlanders are part of the PLS and if the executive committee wants to meet its chairman then it should just be like that,” confirmed Simelane when questioned about the latest developments.



This also comes in the wake of yesterday’s story about the Highlanders fans trying to block their rival’s doctor’s car on suspicion that had something the team used for supernatural powers – ‘sigujana’. They also face the wrath of the law for that as a case has been opened with the police.

Simelane pleaded ignorance on the agenda but confirmed that he was due to meet the executive committee yesterday at 10:30am.

“I’m not really sure yet but if it happens to be about some of our supporters or fans’ behaviour against Swallows and Gamedze, I want to believe it’d be good step by the executive to want to discuss it with me because clearly fans are lagging behind when football is moving,” Simelane said after being asked about the fans’ situation.