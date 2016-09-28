E30 FOR ‘PERFECT’ CASTLE CUP FINALS

MBABANE – Saturday’s eagerly-awaited ‘perfect’ Castle Lager Premier Challenge final will cost fans E30 to watch.



Mbabane Swallows, who are in their fourth consecutive final appearance in the E800 000 winner-takes-all tournament, will face rivals Royal Leopard. The game is scheduled for Somhlolo National Stadium with more details on promotions set to be released today after the tournament’s Management Committee (MC), headed by Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula, meeting.

However, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mcolisi Dlamini confirmed the entry fee. MTN Premier League games will give way to the tournament but the MTN National First Division will continue undisclosed on Sunday. “Gates on the day will open at 9am for the vendors and 11am for the general public. Castle goodies have been prepared for early birds. From 11am, there will be social games and activations to involve the eight teams Public Relations Officers before kick-off at 3pm,” Dlamini said.



