SWAZI OPEN ASHIHARA KARATE CUP ON SATURDAY

MBABANE – Sweat and blood will be dripping this Saturday at the Bosco Skills Centre when the country’s karatekas hit the fighting ring in the Swazi Open Ashihara Karate Cup 20th Anniversary Championships.



It’s a full-contact, no gloves and no protection tournament, which is also a memorial for Shihan Mathokoza Dlamini. In essence, there will be a lot of kicking and punching which is all done with great technique and often times you see the fighting arena getting soaked in sweat and blood spills.

However, it is all an exciting event as the karatekas are trained with skill and have discipline, it never gets personal but ends in the ring. Medals and trophies are at stake for all divisions but trophies for the full-contact fighters.



Sensei Abdul Khaaliq Dlamini said all karatekas from all styles in the country were reminded of the event as it was only three days away. He said it would kick off at 9:30am. “We have various divisions then the full-contact which will cost E100 to participate in but for the other divisions, one will be E60, E100 for two and E140 for three,” Dlamini said.

He further invited parents to come in numbers to witness this great event and show support to their children who have taken their time to acquire karate skills.