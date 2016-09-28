PASTOR SIKHUMBUZO LEADS ‘MGADZANGA’ TO FINAL REST

Pastor Sikhumbuzo Shongwe with Sundowns fans leading dearly departed Sipho ‘Mgadzanga’ Hlatshwako to his final resting place. (Courtesy pics)

MBABANE – Pastor Sikhumbuzo Shongwe ministered the Word of God as Manzini Sundowns top supporter Sipho ‘Mgadzanga’ Hlatshwako was laid in his final resting place this past weekend.



Pastor Sikhumbuzo represented his father, Bishop Nash Shongwe, and it transpired that the late ‘Mgadzanga’ would frequently make stops at the Divine Healing Ministries for services.



Pastor Sikhumbuzo also delivered moving sermons quoting from the book of II Timothy 4:7 where it reads ‘I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith.’



Other verses read include John 2:25 and Revelations 14:13.

The funeral was held at ‘Mgadzanga’s home in Madulini in the Shiselweni region. ‘Mgadzanga’ would barely miss a Sundowns match.

“We learnt with shock of his passing and the grief is beyond measure. He was part of our church and was like a brother to me.



“We pray to the Almighty God to unite his family at this time and capacitate them to deal with the pain of losing a loved one,” Shongwe said. He said he was impressed to see Sundowns supporters accompanying their former colleague to his final resting place and it showed they were one big family.