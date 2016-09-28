CHAMPS ‘BUFFS’ STUNNED BY DEBUTANTS TAMBUTI

MATSAPHA – As Mbabane Swallows were shockingly held to a 2-all draw at UNISWA, Kwaluseni, defending champions Young Buffaloes were stunned to their own draw by debutants Tambuti FC.



This was in the past weekend’s games also played at Somhlolo National Stadium on Saturday. The champions were held to a 1-all draw as the Esibayeni Lodge Under-17 League (EL U-17 League) entered its second week.



The sponsorship package is E200 000 but Buffaloes’ dominance in the PLS Development programmes is under threat; four years later. They have won the PLS Reserve (Under-20) League for three consecutive years.



Swallows are among the favourites this season in this league along with Red Lions, who are showing organisation and vast improvement. However, it was not a good week for the red and white side coming from a 5-0 win in the opening week to be held by Manzini Sea Birds, who had lost 4-1 to Green Mamba.