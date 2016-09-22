MARITZBURG UTD WANT E150 000 FOR MIKE

MBABANE – Maritzburg United have demanded E150 000 clearance fee for Mbabane Swallows-bound striker Mike Mohammed.



The Ghana-born striker was put on transfer by the KwaZulu Natal-based ensemble in May and has already made intentions of rejoining the capital city giants, which sold him to the Absa Premiership side in 2014.



A source close to the South African-based side confided to this publication that a fee of E150 000 would see the player rejoin Swallows.

“The team has put a price on the player and it is up to Swallows to meet it and get their man. They want E150 000 for him to be released,” the source said.



Maritzburg United Manager Quinton Jetto yesterday could only confirm that they had communicated the player’s clearance fee to Swallows.

“I spoke to Manana about the issue and we are waiting for them to come back. They know the figure but obviously that is between the two parties,” he said.



The player, when he left for Maritzburg United, was managed by former Kaizer Chiefs striker Abel ‘Chacklas’ Shongwe, but when quizzed on the matter yesterday, Shongwe said he was not involved in this current deal with Mbabane Swallows.

Swallows Acting CEO Sibusiso Manana said the team was working around the clock to finalise negotiations over Mohammed’s transfer before the end of the week.



“I am not talking figures, but all I can say is that we hope that everything will be finalised by the close of business tomorrow (today). This is an issue on the table,” Manana said.