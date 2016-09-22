MOZ INSTRUCTOR FOR SNBA REFEREES CLINICS

MBABANE – The kick-off of the SNBL second round has been put on hold to give way to the referees’ clinics scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.



Conducting the clinics will be Mozambique’s instructor Selio Asser who is expected to arrive in the country on Saturday morning.

The Swaziland National Basketball League (SNBL) second games were scheduled to kick-off on Saturday at the Mavuso Sports Centre. The Swaziland National Basketball Association (SNBA) Secretary Mandla Shongwe said they have many complaints from teams’ managers concerning referring and they decided to host the clinics which will also be a refresher course for the referees.



“The teams’ managers are invited to be part of the course as they will also benefit in knowing the rules. We are expecting to have at least 40 referees including the teams’ managers,” he said. “There will be no games this weekend. The league management committee will inform all stakeholders when the games will resume. For those that would like to be part of these clinics please contact the Head of Technical Sifiso ‘Sutah’ Ndlovu for registration. Once registered we will email the details and what to bring when attending the course,” he said.



The log leaders Mbabane Jazz was to play Pacers in the opening of the second round. Jazz is yet to lose a game in the league after winning all their seven first round games.