SIX INYATSI TEAMS FOR SWAZI FRONTIER

Inyatsi Construction Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dave Roberts cycling over the swing bridge at the Gap.

MBABANE – Inyatsi Construction will have six teams on the starting line of the Inyatsi Swazi Frontier on October 13 at Hawane Resort.



The six teams are made of staff from Inyatsi Construction clubs from the country and Mozambique.

The title sponsor for the three-day event has actively encouraged members of its cycling club to challenge themselves by taking on the strenuous race.



Inyatsi Construction Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dave Roberts reflected on how his company came to be involved in this iconic annual event in the country.

In 2010, Roberts teamed up with fellow Director, Richard Cunningham and set out to complete the notoriously difficult Swazi Frontier.

“Having participated in the race for a number of years, we were impressed with how well-organised the event is and how it contributes positively to the profile and development of cycling and tourism in Swaziland.



“We were also impressed with the various aspects of its social footprint.

“We wanted, in particular, to get involved with their social projects, such as the construction of the Pre-School Care Point and Adult Education Centre, which was handed over to the community along the race route in March this year,” he said.



Recognising that its staff is greatest assets, Inyatsi Construction has formed Inyatsi Cycling Clubs in its six operating countries, with the aim of encouraging its staff and their family members to join together and keep fit and healthy.

