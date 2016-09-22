FIRST DIVISION DOUBLE-HEADER AT KING SOBHUZA II STADIUM

MBABANE – The King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium will play host to a double-header of the MTN National First Division Legaue games for the first time on Saturday.



According to the ammended fixture released by the Premier Legaue of Swaziland (PLS), the first game will be between Hlatikhulu Tycoons and City Warriors at 2pm and the last game will see Amalanda hosting Mbabane Citezens, kick-off 4pm.

The MTN Ntaional First Division enters its third game of the season with Malanti Ciefs at the summit of the log with four points together with Hub Sundowns, Matsapha United and City Warriors.



Newly-formed Matsapha United hosts relegated Bad Boys at Mavuso Sports Centre. The match will start at 6:30pm.

The King Sobhuza Memorial Stadium hosts the games despite that its turf has been damaged and about E150 000 is needed to fix it.

The new artificial turf was damaged during His Majesty King Mswati III’s birthday celebraion hosted at the venue in April.