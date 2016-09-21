‘RED CARD MOST HURTFUL’

MBABANE – It was a double impact that looks set to triple for Young Buffaloes and national team striker Phiwa Dlamini.



First, he got punched by a fan and further got sent off as violence broke out during their MTN League opener against Mbabane Swallows last Saturday.



The match was played at the Mavuso Sports Centre. He was among four players that referee Simanga Nhleko gave red cards, all at once, after a free-for-all fight sparked by Mbabane Swallows’ midfielder Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze saw even fans attack players. The match stopped for slightly over 10 minutes as police and officials tried to separate the players and move fans out of the pitch.



“Pictures don’t lie. I am the one who appears in the pictures trying to stop the players my teammates and Mkhweli from fighting but got attacked, punched by a fan. I didn’t fight or beat anyone, that’s why I was surprised the referee called and gave me a red card.



“It hurt me most to be sent off. I can say it was the most hurtful red card to get in my career. First of all, Swallows players are my teammates at Sihlangu and I would never fight them. This whole thing is just ruining my relationship with the national team coaches, I just can’t get over it. It continues to hurt me so much,” Phiwa emotionally said while his WhatsApp status read ‘Am not feeling owk’.



He even said because nobody knew the future, he could one day find himself wearing the red and white of Swallows so he would never fight them. Others who saw red are his teammate Samkeliso Lushaba, Swallows’ Sanele Mkhweli and the perpetrator, Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze, who retaliated after being fouled.



The match ended 1-0 in Swallows’ favour through a goal by Sandile Hlatjwako who pounced onto a well-taken Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko free-kick. The two clubs are set to be charged for the embarrassing incident and face up to over E100 000 each in fines if found guilty by the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Disciplinary Committee (DC).