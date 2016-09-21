NFAS EXECUTIVE DISMISSES ‘BULL’S REGISTRATION COMPLAINT

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders will not be allowed to deregister any of the foreign players added in the current transfer window period, according to the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS).



Last Thursday night, at an NFAS Executive meeting, Highlanders letter of complaint was discussed at length, according to insiders. The capital city giants are desperate to deregister the Zimbabwean duo of defender Takawira Chimwanda and midfielder Ramson Zhuwawo.



They have earmarked to replace them with South African playmaker Tshepo Matete, who is a former Baroka FC player, and Malawian striker Gomez. In their letter of complaint, Highlanders demanded that the NFAS quote them the clause that dictates they cannot deregister a foreign player chronicled on the same window period. Takawira and Ramson appeared for the ‘Black Bull’ during the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup first semi-final defeat to Royal Leopard on August 7 and failed to impress the Meck Mwase-led technical team.



They have since stopped training with the team after their contracts were terminated.

This leaves Highlanders with three international players in Baimba Kamara (Sierra Leone), Thokozani Khanyile (South Africa) and Mohammed Sabella (Ghana).



“The Highlanders issue was discussed at length and they cannot deregister the players after signing contracts with them. They can only do that in the next transfer window period,” the well-placed source said.

NFAS Chief Executive Officer Frederick Mngomezulu could only say a direct correspondence would be made to the aggrieved team.



Highlanders acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sifiso Magagula said they could only respond after getting the official letter from the country’s football governing body and decide on the next step.