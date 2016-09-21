ROUND 3 OF SWAZI MOTOCROSS AT EXODUS MX TRACK SUNDAY

MBABANE – The stage is set for round three of the Swazi Motocross to be held at the Exodus MX track, outside Dwaleni on Sunday.



Round three comes after round two was held on June 12 at the same venue.

Registration will start at 7:30am then riders will be given time for warm-ups on the track before competitions starts.



Round two saw the duo of juniors Blake Young and Cameron Heenan stealing the show from the terrain that has turns and big jumps.



The Swazi Motocross Association president said they were hoping to stage the round three at a new track at Mafutseni outside Manzini.

Motocross is one of the upcoming sports in the country as it has seen young riders competing for honours in neighbouring country, South Africa.Blake and Shauen Mamba stole the show in South Africa’s nationals in the 85cc class.