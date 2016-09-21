MANZINI, MATSAPHA POOL ZONES FOR MERGER

MBABANE – Following the suspension of Legends Pool Club last month, a merger between Manzini and Matsapha Pool League Zones is underway.



A decision is expected to be finalised this weekend when the Manzini Regional Pool Association (MRPA) meets.

“It’s still a matter under discussion but we expect to have an official word after the weekend. Manzini now has fewer teams so for them to have competition the recommendation is that we merge with Matsapha,” explained MRPA Chairman Muntu Dlamini.



He said after Legends were suspended for failure to adhere to registration guidelines, the Manzini Zone was cut down to four teams yet a zone must have no less than five teams. Matsapha has seven teams, which are all active in the league and the proposed merger will take it to 11 clubs.



“If the merger happens as we expect, since the feeling we’re getting is the clubs understand the reasons behind the move that will mean the first round continues for them. The Malkerns Zone will resume its second round but all will resume after October 1 where we’ll meet and review the first round,” he added.

Matsapha wrapped up the first round over the weekend.