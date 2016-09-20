VIOLENCE SHOCKING – FA

MBABANE – In the wake of the humiliating free-for-all fight in the violence between Mbabane Swallows and Young Buffaloes over the weekend, the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) wants the rules toughened up.



A fight broke out at the Mavuso Sports Centre on Saturday as four players were sent off after the fight. Swallows won the match 1-0 as it later proceeded to the end.



In a press conference yesterday at Sigwaca House, NFAS CEO Frederick Mngomezulu said of the incident: “About the violence that ensued over the weekend at Mavuso Stadium, we want to say we are so shocked. Violence is never good in football or any sport and we strongly condemn this behaviour. Soon we will meet with all the relevant stakeholders as we’ll look to enhance the punitive measures.”



He said it was the kind of behaviour that football did not need, especially because a stadium must be family friendly instead of causing fear to youngsters to stay away.



“This is not for the sponsor and future investors in our game. It is on that note that we expect the rightful structures to deal with the matter and punish the people involved. The rules are there and we expect them to be followed as they are for now,” Mngomezulu said.

He said going into the future, it was clear the rules needed enhancement, which was the reason they would be looking into how they can tighten the grip in as far as punitive measures are concerned.



“It is too bad when even players will fight yet a game is controlled by a referee with his whistle. Some may say a perimeter fence was needed to stop fans from entering the pitch but in this case, it could not have helped as players still fought inside the pitch.



“It’s also about the principle of respect which encourages such for your opponent, the fans and the people assigned to work on the day. Football should encourage friendship. The FA will engage all stakeholders to ensure no unwanted practices take place in the game,” he said.