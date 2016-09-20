FELIX, ‘XAVI’ OUT OF CHAN QUALIFIERS

MBABANE – As the national team Sihlangu returns to action next year, it will begin its preparations in November for the CHAN Qualifiers 2018.



However, since this is a locally based players only tournament, forwards Felix Badenhorst and Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo will play no role in it as they are internationals with Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita.



“We have FIFA week next month but that has been officially given to the PLS to catch after its tournaments like the MTN League and Ingwenyama Cup kick-off were delayed. We return to action with an international friendly in October to start intensive preparations for the CHAN Qualifiers 2018,” said FA CEO Frederick Mngomezulu yesterday during a press briefing.



He said following the busy schedule of the national team in the past year, Sihlangu will only start preparations in November, especially because 2017 will be busy with the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers also returning towards its end.



“Even before the AFCON Qualifiers, there is also the COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup in which after finishing third this year we must improve and reach the final,” he said.



For the CHAN Qualifiers, he made it clear Felix and Mthunzi would not play any part as only locally-based stars qualify.