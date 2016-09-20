MISS TOURISM SD JOINS LOBAMBA HIGHLANDERS

MBABANE – Miss Tourism Nadia Nascimento is a woman of many talents.



Despite her beauty, looks that won her the title of Miss Tourism Swaziland 2015/16, she will be dribbling her way to goals for Lobamba Highlanders in the Women Football Association League this season.



Operating as a midfielder-cum-striker, Nadia is determined to show many people that football is not just a man’s sport.

Lobamba Highlanders is a women’s football team based in the country’s traditional capital and was established last year by Sikelela Mhlanga, a known and staunch Mbabane Highlanders supporter.



“This is my first football team but I have always been passionate about the game and Mbabane Highlanders is my favourite local team. The idea of joining the team was influenced by the desire to keep fit and to show that girls can play the sport too,” she said.



Mhlanga, on the other hand, said registering a player of Nadia’s calibre will help market his team.

“Her presence is good for the team and women football in the country. Having women of her competence will change the face of women football,” Mhlanga said.