‘FOUR-MIDABLE’ MALANTI ON TOP

L.Y. Brothers......................... (0)0

Malanti.................................. (0)4

Gomez 48th, 54th, Zweli 58th, Charles Molopo 84th



MANZINI – A brace by Malawi-born forward, Gondwe Gomezgane steered a ‘trigger happy’ Malanti Chiefs to the top of the standings following a 4-0 win over hapless Ludzeludze Young Brothers yesterday.



After firing blanks in the 0-0 draw with Matsapha United in their opener about a fortnight ago, the black and gold ensemble were desperate to record their first win when they visited the former Manzini Super League champions at a rain-soaked Manzini Club for the MTN National First Division League showdown.



Following a less eventful opening period partly dominated by the hosts, the game burst into life after the re-start.

Gondwe’s opener was worth the wait as he exquisitely volleyed home from outside the box in the 48th minute after a pass from Welile Maseko.

He completed his brace six minutes later after the jittery Brothers defence failed to deal with a Sicelo Mkhwanazi corner kick.



The gold and black ensemble who ‘recycled’ most of the veteran players from the security forces sides who include forward Maseko, and midfielder Thembinkosi ‘Mbhedze’ Dlamini from Green Mamba, were in the ascendancy towards the hour-mark and deservedly added to their tally through Zweli Zulu, who was signed from Young Buffaloes. The lanky forward burst into the box before firing home his team’s third in the 58th minute.



The home team’s defence remained at sixes and sevens. Malanti substitute Charles Molopo, who replaced the now bulky Maseko capitalised on another defensive mix-up to complete the rout six minutes from time. The result ensured Malanti jumped to the summit of the standings with four points and a superior goal difference after two rounds of matches.