I CAN’T TEACH SENIOR PLAYERS AGGRESSION – ‘SPUTLA’

MANZINI – Mlamuli ‘Sputla’ Zwane believes his Moneni Pirates side have what it takes to bounce back from the MTN League defeat to rivals Manzini Wanderers on Saturday.



Zwane is currently under pressure from the seemingly unsatisfied supporters who, at times, during the 0-2 loss at Mavuso Sports Centre, questioned his decision-making.



“It is unfortunate that I had to take only two substitutes on the bench for such a big game, and that affected us. But, we hope to have a full strength squad next weekend. We cannot lose hope now because this is just one match and we can recover from this setback,” he said.

About his team’s lack of aggression, he said he noted that but said unfortunately, the culprits were senior players who he cannot teach this aspect of the game at this stage.



“We have senior players upfront, who I can’t teach about aggression at this level of the game, because you expect that they know by now. But we hope the yet to be registered players will assist us when they finally get to play,” he said.



Meanwhile, Manzini Wanderers stand-in mentor, Clement ‘King Clay’ Mdluli, hailed his charges for showing great desire to win.

“We will prepare for Leopard next week, and like we have said, we are taking it one step at a time. Even after losing ‘Shana’, we continued to fight,” he said.



Mdluli said the team could hope for the better from new Ivorian striker Danny Zabo, whose debut was somehow below expectations. However, he was quick to say the player would come around once he had regained full fitness.