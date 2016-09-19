41 JUNIORS BATTLE IT OUT

MATSAPHA – The UNISWA tennis courts were turned into a battle of sorts as 41 junior players’ took part in the Swaziland Building Society (SBS) tournament.



The tournament was held on Saturday and it was initially booked to end yesterday, until it was postponed to a date still to be confirmed.

The tournament Director, Allen Mathonsi, said the standard of play displayed by the juniors was high.



“What we witnessed today was top tennis. The juniors showed that they are working hard. Their game had so much improvement from the last tournament and I’m sure in the semi-finals the standard will be higher,” he said.



Mathonsi thanked the sponsors; SBS, the Swaziland National Tennis Association (SNTA), coaches, parents and SNTA technical directors for giving the juniors an opportunity to play.