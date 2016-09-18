FOUR PLAYERS GET RED CARDS IN ONE MATCH





(At Mavuso Sports Centre)



Buffaloes.............................. (0) 0

Swallows.............................. (0) 1

Wonder 59th



MANZINI – You have to be there to believe it, because it was really like watching a scene in the Wild Wild West movie.



The scene was embarrassing for its hooliganism because it took local football donkey years back where there were no rules and sometimes no qualified referees.



And like a wildfire that is normally sparked by a carelessly thrown cigarette stump, the incident suffered the same misfortune, as the tiniest player on the field on the day; Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze was the one who triggered the scuffle that almost saw the game abandoned with only 65 minutes played on the first weekend of MTN League football.



Mbabane Swallows had just taken the lead through Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko from an exquisitely taken free kick at 25 yards out. Referee Simanga Nhleko had already whistled for a foul on ‘Pupu’ by Bertrams Dlamini, but he had long thrown himself on the tall left back strangling him for about 20 seconds after he had also landed a blow on his face.



Young Buffaloes centre back Samkelo ‘Rheo’ Lushaba, like a possessed man, rushed to the scene to land a cruel blow on Sikhondze, who had not removed his hand on Dlamini who appeared subdued by the attack.

Soon the situation escalated into mayhem as more players from both teams including those in the substitute’s bench joined in.



They were also followed by some officials, and a couple of Mbabane Swallows supporters. For about 15 minutes senior referee Nhleko, his assistant Sifiso Nxumalo and members of the police force worked hard to calm the warring factions.

They eventually did, after a police casspir was driven into the stadium’s synthetic track and some supporters received some spanking from the vigilant police officers, who were determined to prevent any further damage.



They all deserve some credit for their efforts, but already had ‘Pupu’ felt the wrath of the army side players, as he was left with a bruised face after the incident. He was not alone as a Swazi Observer photo journalist was also assaulted during the skirmish.

Huge credit should go to Nhleko for handling the situation maturely, as he allowed the storm to clear before handing straight red cards to the four ring leaders in the scuffle, perpetrator ‘Pupu’, Sanele Mkhweli, Samkelo Lushaba and Phiwa Dlamini and they could even face further sanction if charged for their role in the whole incident.



What is clear now is that the two teams now face up to E115 000 in fines as their involvement in the skirmish saw them contravening at least four charges of serious misconduct in the MTN League rules and regulations.

