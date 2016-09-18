WANDERERS ON TOP AFTER HUB DERBY WIN

(At Mavuso Sports Centre)



Pirates.................................... (0) 0

Wanderers............................. (1) 2

Matse 27th, Taribo 84th



MANZINI – Manzini Wanderers were full value of the three points they got in the hub derby against a soft-as- bananas Moneni Pirates.



The maroon and white ensemble did not parade the most enviable team either, but they played with their hearts out for their hordes of supporters who rallied their every move. The almost packed Mavuso Sports Centre, witnessed a fast flowing hub derby, and stand-in coach Clement ‘King Clay’ Mdluli tactically out-thought the experienced Mlamuli ‘Sputla’ Zwane, whose Pirates side had all the nice touches and passes, but lacked the killer instinct.



The win took the Weslians to the summit of the MTN League log table on superior goal difference.

Though he lamented the failure to secure work permits for four of his foreign legion as well as former Wanderers winger Sihle Ndaba, an honest assessment of the club’s performance could be to point to its lack of aggression.

Their opponents were not afraid to challenge for every ball in every area of the field. Wanderers were playing as a collective, while Pirates were individually better when in possession. The vastly improved Sifiso Matse scored a poacher’s opener, three minutes before the half hour mark of the encounter, after the workaholic Aladain Kola had delivered a gift-wrapped cross into the six yards, for the former to slide the ball home.



Before the goal, Mbongeni Motsa had made a routine save on Bongani Ndzimandze’s stinging shot from the right wing. And even from there, the player opted to shoot at goal, because there was no one in the box for him to lay a cross for. That was the difference in the game. Wanderers were putting numbers in the box, who were not just mere spectators, but ready to challenge for any ball thrown into the area.

On the opposite end, Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze and Xolani Ngwenya were not prepared to fight for a 50-50 ball.



Not even the return of Sebenele ‘Pienaar’ Dlamini from Young Buffaloes could spur the ‘Buccaneers’ on as Wanderers took charge of the game, even after losing skipper Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya from a crude tackle from Zombodze Dlamini.

Pirates were a lot better after bringing on Fanelo ‘Order’ Mamba for ‘Pienaar’, but again they lacked the aggression to convert when opportunities availed themselves in the second half. When Wanderers brought in the experienced ‘Taribo’, the move proved to be a masterstroke as the dreadlock forward scored the insurance goal six minutes from time, with a clever tap-in at six yards out. Pirates were caught on a quick counter-attack, after having lost shape in search for the elusive equaliser.

The hub giants had given a debut to Ivorian striker Danny Zabo, who despite his huge frame looked rusty. But the team has all the reason to hope for the better once he reaches full fitness given his intimidating posture.