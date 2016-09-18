INJURY RULES ‘CRUISER’ OUT OF IMBUBE MARATHON

MBABANE – Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala actively participates in marathons but is kicking his bruised heels in frustration ahead of October 8’s Imbube Marathon.



Though he is back at work following a lengthy injury, the legislator has not fully recovered from a foot muscle injury sustained while he represented the Members of Parliament team during the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup in early August. Ngcamphalala said he was disappointed to miss out on the biggest marathon in the country. He is a constant feature in the 10km races as seen in the Golden Foot Tuff One, among other races.



The Imbube Marathon, powered by the Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF), is slated for October 8 and divided into three categories, the full marathon (42.2k,), half marathon (21.1km) and 10km races. It carries up to half a million Emalangeni in prizes. The winner of the 42.2km marathon is set to smile to the bank with a E25 000 handshake. His Majesty King Mswati III is the face of the inaugural marathon. There are added incentives for a local winner amounting to an extra E7 500.